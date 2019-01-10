Entrepreneurs can avail fire NOC with building plan nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Henceforth, entrepreneurs establishing industries in Andhra Pradesh can get provisional no objection certificate from Fire Service department along with building plan approval as the issuance of the certificate has been automated and brought under Single Desk Portal (SDP) of the Industries department.

If approved, the NoC along with building plan approval can be obtained within seven days of submitting application. The automation of the issuance of the NoC has been made possible by integrating it with building plan application and Development Permission Management System (DPMS).

Till now, the application for the NoC has to be submitted separately to the Fire department, a time-consuming process. The integration provisional fire NoC with Single Desk Portal of the Industries department is a part of the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiatives of the State government. It will help getting approvals hassle-free in a time-bound manner through the single window system.The SDP will forward applications regarding various NoCs to respective authorities for approval and they will be decided within a stipulated time frame. Thus, the necessity of applicant visiting different departments has been removed.

The Fire NoC is one of the important permissions required for construction of buildings from Department of Fire Services under the AP Fire Service Act, 1999. To obtain provisional NoC from Fire Services department through SDP, applicant has to check applicability for NoC as per AP Fire Services Act, 1999, for the industry to be established. After that, the entrepreneur has to visit SDP and submit the building plan after filling up the required details on fire safety. The building plan needs to be uploaded for online scrutiny and auto DCR system will scrutinise it.