‘Fake’ AP astrologer dupes Telangana woman of Rs 30 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If you are planning to approach an astrologer, then take a moment or two to contemplate the chances of getting duped.A case of a fake astrologer duping one of `30 lakh was reported in Bhavanipuram a few days ago. According to the local police, Anisetti Lakshmi (51) came to know about Vijayawada-based astrologer K Atchi Reddy through TV advertisements and approached him December last year.

Lakshmi, a single mother from Khammam, Telangana, wanted to get her daughter married, but was unable to find her a suit. Explaining, she told the police, “My relatives and I approached Atchi Reddy after we were told that there was a defect in my daughter’s horoscope. In the name of ‘special pujas’, he collected around Rs 30 lakh from us in instalments. He also asked her to wear some rings, claiming that she will get a good match soon.”

In her complaint, she said the astrologer claimed to be ‘powerful’ and bragged about how most of his predictions turned into reality. “Believing his words, we paid the money he had asked for. Atchi Reddy even promised me that he will help my daughter get a cushy job in the Railways,” she added. But nothing changed even after two weeks. Suspicious, Lakshmi and her daughter, Durga Bhavani, tried to contact Atchi Reddy, but he could not as he had switched off all his mobile phones.

Realising that the so-called astrologer had cheated them, Lakshmi then approached the Bhavanipuram police and lodged a complaint against the ‘fake’ astrologer. “A case of cheating has been registered and a manhunt initiated to nab the absconding astrologer,” Inspector DKN Mohan Reddy said.This incident is not an isolated one. Though similar cases keep happening, only a few of them are reported. “Many who claim to be fortune tellers are minting money by exploiting the public,” a senior police official said, urging the public not to fall for such claims.