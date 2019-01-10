World Ambulance Day: Hundreds take part in Manipal Hospital’s drive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals (Vijayawada) on Wednesday organised ‘You Can Save Life Anywhere’ campaign to mark the World Ambulance Day. Aimed at creating awareness and training people with life saving techniques, the event witnessed participation from 210 people. The campaign was flagged off by Ch Dwaraka Thirumala Rao, City Commissioner of Police, in the presence of Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, regional unit head of Manipal Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kantipudi said, “The rationale behind organising this campaign is to promote and educate the public on the importance of the ‘golden hour’ as well as to tell them how essential it is to give way for an ambulance. The Manipal Hospitals through this campaign has also planned to impart training the general public about CPR and AED technique.”