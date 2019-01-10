Home Cities Vijayawada

World Ambulance Day: Hundreds take part in Manipal Hospital’s drive

The campaign was flagged off by Ch Dwaraka Thirumala Rao, City Commissioner of Police, in the presence of Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, regional unit head of Manipal Hospitals.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The campaign was flagged off by Ch Dwaraka Thirumala Rao, City Commissioner of Police | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals (Vijayawada) on Wednesday organised ‘You Can Save Life Anywhere’ campaign to mark the World Ambulance Day. Aimed at creating awareness and training people with life saving techniques, the event witnessed participation from 210 people.  The campaign was flagged off by Ch Dwaraka Thirumala Rao, City Commissioner of Police, in the presence of Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, regional unit head of Manipal Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kantipudi said, “The rationale behind organising this campaign is to promote and educate the public on the importance of the ‘golden hour’ as well as to tell them how essential it is to give way for an ambulance. The Manipal Hospitals through this campaign has also planned to impart training the general public about CPR and AED technique.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Ambulance Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp