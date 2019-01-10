Policemen turn barracks into gambling den in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kicking a controversy and causing major embarrassment to the police top brass, police men attached with the AP Special Police Battalion were caught turning their barracks in the premises of Bhavanipuram police station in the heart of Vijayawada city as a gambling den.

In a video that went viral, the APSP constables of Venkatagiri Battalion in Nellore district were found playing cards in their barracks in the presence of their senior officials. There were also allegations that the policemen used to consume alcohol in the barracks and create nuisance by fighting among themselves. With differences among themselves, it is learnt that one of the constable recorded the constables playing cards and leaked the same to the media.

The APSP constables were attached to Bhavanipuram police station for bandobust and were stationed at the barracks in the police station premises. The local police also did not objected to the behaviour of their APSP colleagues even as they created nuisance, it is said.

A constable of the same Battalion were earlier involved in a case of harassing a woman in the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) in Vijayawada and was caught and thrashed by passengers. The constable was later suspended. It is also learnt that another constable of the Battalion was caught consuming liquor in the holy hill shrine of Tirumala and action was also initiated against him.