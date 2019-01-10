Home Cities Vijayawada

Truck, petroleum tanker drivers stage protest

However, the drivers later called off their strike after representatives from the oil merchant companies and association leaders intervened into the matter and officials accepting to their demand. 

Published: 10th January 2019 08:11 AM

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Drivers of trucks and petroleum tankers staged a protest on Wednesday morning in Kondapalli village in front of oil companies demanding that district officials and police allow their vehicles into the city through Gollapudi village.

Claiming that the increasing time taken to reach the destinations and the distance is not only fuel-consuming but also affects them monetarily, the oil tanker drivers demanded that the district administration and police officials give an exemption for the petroleum tankers from the traffic diversions. “In the name of traffic diversions for Kanaka Durga flyover construction, all the heavy vehicles are diverted through G Kondur and Mylavaram, which has become a burden for us. Due to the diversions, we are forced to wait for a long time and consumption of fuel too increased. Hence, the earning of a driver per trip has decreased,” Venkateswarlu, a truck driver, said.

However, the drivers later called off their strike after representatives from the oil merchant companies (OMCs) and association leaders intervened into the matter and officials accepting to their demand to allow vehicles inside the city through CVR flyover.

