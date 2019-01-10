Home Cities Vijayawada

Two burglars held at Vijayawada Railway Station by RPF, 13.5 kg gold seized

Acting on information from the Chennai police, the  RPF officials, without any delay, formed three teams and conducted searches in three trains the accused were suspected to be on.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

In a joint operation conducted by Vijayawada RPF and Chennai city police in the city on Tuesday, the police said they caught the accused, who robbed a house in Chennai | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized 13.5 kg of gold, 67 kg of silver and Rs 40,000 cash from a two-member gang in Vijayawada Railway Station. The worth of the valuables is said to be around Rs 5 crore.

In a joint operation conducted by Vijayawada RPF and Chennai city police in the city on Tuesday, the police said they caught the accused, who stole gold and silver and cash from the house of a jewellery shop owner in Chennai. After committing the crime, the burglars boarded the Madurai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express.

SR Gandhi, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Vijayawada division, received information from the Chennai joint commissioner of police regarding details of the accused and sought the RPF’s assistance in apprehending them before they disappeared with the property.

Acting on information from the Chennai police, the  RPF officials, without any delay, formed three teams and conducted searches in three trains the accused were suspected to be on. “Based on their mobile phone signals, we zeroed in on three trains and two of them were ruled out after inspections at Gudur. Finally, it was concluded that the accused were aboard the Sampark Kranti Express,” SR Gandhi said.

The Chennai police also shared a photograph of one of the criminals with the RPF officials making their task of identification easier. They found the burglars found sitting in one of the general coaches.“Since the train does not stop anywhere between Chennai and Vijayawada, we realised that their identification at the city railway station, which is busy throughout the day, was would be a difficult task. Therefore, the train was halted at Tenali railway station where, the personnel of special teams, dressed in plain clothes, boarded the train,” he said.

Another team, which was waiting at the city railway station, apprehended the criminals and recovered the stolen property. “This is the biggest recovery made by the RPF. The accused will be handed over to the Chennai police,” he added.

