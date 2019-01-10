VMC lines up cultural programmes for month-long Vijayawada Fiesta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawadites, get ready to revel in the month-long Vijayawada Fiesta. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in association with various cultural organisations, will organise various cultural events in the city from January 11. The fiesta is aimed at reestablishing the cultural brand identify of the city.

In a press meet here on Wednesday, VMC Commissioner J Nivas said that the one-month-long festivities will start with ‘Gudi Sambaralu’ from Friday. “For the first time, we are hosting Vijayawada Fiesta, which will be a grand 30-day cultural treat to the citizens. It will start with Gudi Sambaralu at 6 am on January 11 and continue till February 10,” he said.

Nivas noted that the second edition of the Gudi Sambaralu will be held at Kanaka Durga Temple this year after the great response the first edition received last year. Gudi Sambaralu is a programme where cultural events will be held in the temple premises to enthral devotees. Last year, it was held at the Ramalingeswara Temple in Yanamalakuduru.

From January 12 to February 10, cultural programmes will be held at the Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju Kala Vedika at the Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music in the city.“We have divided the programmes into five categories. Besides the dance programmes, we have partnered with the Harithapriya Plant Lovers Society and Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh to host the third Rose Exhibition at PWD Grounds for five days from January 23,” Nivas explained.

He further added that the 4th Horticulture Show will also be held during the five days, where workshops on organic farming and millet consumption will be held. A massive ‘bommala koluvu’ with over one lakh toys will also be arranged in the exhibition.

Schedule of the upcoming programmes

January 12 - 20: Sri Tyagaraja Swamy Aaradhanotsavam by Vijayawada Music Academy

January 21-27: Sri Tyagaraja Swamy Aaradhanotsavam by Sangeeta Sanmandali

January 28-31: Kuchipudi Natya Tarangini by Sri Kiranmayuri Kala Nilayam

Feb 1 - 7: Harikatha Kalyanotsavam by Vijayawada Cultural Academy

Feb 8 - 10: Vijayawada Dance Festival by Sri Kiranmayuri Kala Nilayam

Venue for the dance programmes: Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music (entry free)

Venue for horticulture and rose exhibition: PWD Grounds (entry: Rs 10 per person)