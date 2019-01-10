Home Cities Vijayawada

Cheque bounce case: Vijayawada woman awarded six-month simple imprisonment

Published: 10th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second additional chief metropolitan magistrate court sentenced one Ganta Jyotsna to six-month simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh in a cheque bounce case on Wednesday.
The accused had filed a complaint in connection with the call money sex scandal in 2015 against seven people — Yalamanchili Sri Rama Murthy (46), Polurowthu Bhavani Sankara Varaprasad (23), Chennupati Srinivas (52), M Satyanandam (49), Venigalla Srikanth (40), Pendyala Srikanth (40) and Dudala Rajesh (33).

Following a cheating case and cheque bounce case filed in the local court by one Kaasinadhuni Kalyan Chakravarthy in 2015 alleging that the convicted Jyotsna gave a fake cheque for Rs 6 lakh to him, which had bounced, the local court took up the case and sentenced her to six-month simple imprisonment on Wednesday.

It also informed that she had the right to approach the appellate court and seek legal assistance from the Mandal Legal Services Authority if she is entitled to legal aid to file an appeal on the judgment.

Alleging that she was exploited in the name of loans, Jyotsna and her husband approached former Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang. Two years after the incident, Machavaram police filed a charge sheet on the seven accused and referred the case to the local court on January 19, 2018 under Sections 376 (D), 376 (1), 354(A) (i) (ii), 354 (D), 384, 420, 509, 506, 450, 452, 467, 468, 471, 365, 342 IPC r/w 34, and 120(B) of the IPC. The issue created a furore across the State with several women lodging complaints against political leaders, ministers and businessmen with the same allegations.

