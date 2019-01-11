Home Cities Vijayawada

Bus, tractor crash into two houses near Nuzvid-Annavaram main road

As many as 20 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of accident and no one was injured, except bus driver

Published: 11th January 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Two roadside houses were partially damaged after an RTC bus and a tractor rammed into them with the drivers of the two vehicles lost control over the steering in a bid to avoid collision (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two roadside houses were partially damaged after an RTC bus and a tractor rammed into them with the drivers of the two vehicles lost control over the steering in a bid to avoid collision on the Nuzvid-Annavaram main road. The RTC bus driver suffered severe injuries in the mishap.

According to Nuzvid police, the APSRTC Metro Bus from Governorpet was proceeding towards Vissannapeta. To avoid collision with the tractor near Nuzvid, the RTC bus driver veered the bus off the road and rammed into a house. Tractor driver D Venu of Nuzvid too lost control over the steering and crashed into another tin shed house.

As many as 20 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of accident and no one was injured, except bus driver V Madhava Rao, who suffered severe injuries.While the metro bus crashed into the house of one B Nageswara Rao, the tractor rammed into a shed of one Ch Nageswara Rao. Based on the complaint of the tractor driver, Nuzvid SI Ch Ranjith Kumar registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC APSRTC Metro Bus Nuzvid-Annavaram main road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp