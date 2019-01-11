Bus, tractor crash into two houses near Nuzvid-Annavaram main road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two roadside houses were partially damaged after an RTC bus and a tractor rammed into them with the drivers of the two vehicles lost control over the steering in a bid to avoid collision on the Nuzvid-Annavaram main road. The RTC bus driver suffered severe injuries in the mishap.

According to Nuzvid police, the APSRTC Metro Bus from Governorpet was proceeding towards Vissannapeta. To avoid collision with the tractor near Nuzvid, the RTC bus driver veered the bus off the road and rammed into a house. Tractor driver D Venu of Nuzvid too lost control over the steering and crashed into another tin shed house.

As many as 20 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of accident and no one was injured, except bus driver V Madhava Rao, who suffered severe injuries.While the metro bus crashed into the house of one B Nageswara Rao, the tractor rammed into a shed of one Ch Nageswara Rao. Based on the complaint of the tractor driver, Nuzvid SI Ch Ranjith Kumar registered a case.