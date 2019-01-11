Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Police constables turn barracks into a gambling den!

It is learnt that one of the constables recorded the others playing cards and leaked the same to the media.

Gambling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kicking up a controversy and causing embarrassment to police top brass, police personnel attached with the Andhra Pradesh Special Police Battalion were caught turning their accommodation near Bhavanipuram police station in the heart of the city into a gambling den. In a video that went viral, the APSP constables of Venkatagiri Battalion in Nellore district were found playing cards in their accommodation in the presence of senior officials. There were also allegations that the personnel consumed alcohol in the barracks creating a nuisance by fighting amongst themselves.

The constables were attached to Bhavanipuram police station for bandobust and stationed at the barracks near the police station premises. Earlier, a constable of the same battalion was involved in a case of harassing a woman on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Stand. He was caught and thrashed by passengers. The constable was later suspended. It is also learnt that another constable of the battalion was caught consuming liquor in Tirumala and action was also initiated against him.

