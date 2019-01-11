Expo on sketches depicting Amaravati villages inaugurated at cultural centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An exhibition of sketches of Amaravati, organised jointly by The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada & Amaravati and Urban Sketchers Singapore (USK), was inaugurated by Lim Thuan Kuan, High Commissioner of Singapore, on Thursday.

Apart from reminiscing the past and the present, the exhibition seeks to encourage the possibility of having an understanding between the governments of Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, and to develop friendship between the people of both nations. USK in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic (Singapore), supported by the Amaravati Partnership Office (APO) of Singapore’s Ministry of Trade & Industry, a group of 26 USK sketchers (out of which one is from Andhra Pradesh and three from other parts of India) visited 29 villages in Amaravati and documented their heritage, culture, and landscapes before the infrastructural and economic development of the area as the new Greenfield Capital City of Andhra Pradesh began. Over 90 sketches have been exhibited at the CCVA.

The exhibition also features specially curated archaeological artefacts tied to the history of Amaravati from CCVA’s extensive collection.Eric Tan, Director, Amaravati partnership office, MTI, Singapore, Y Harish Chandra Prasad, Founder and Chief Mentor, Malaxmi Group, and Chairman, CCVA, Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, CCVA, and Mr Sandeep Mandava, CEO, Malaxmi Property Ventures Pvt Ltd, were present on the occasion.The exhibition will be open for the public on the fourth floor of CCVA, Madhu Malaxmi Chambers, Vijayawada, from January 10 to 31.

What inpired the sketchers to depict capital’s villages

