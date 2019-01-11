Home Cities Vijayawada

Expo on sketches depicting Amaravati villages inaugurated at cultural centre

The exhibition also features specially curated archaeological artefacts tied to the history of Amaravati from CCVA’s extensive collection.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

High Commissioner of Singapore LIM Thuan Kuan at the expo which was inauguated at The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada & Amaravati on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An exhibition of sketches of Amaravati, organised jointly by The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada & Amaravati and Urban Sketchers Singapore (USK), was inaugurated by Lim Thuan Kuan, High Commissioner of Singapore, on Thursday.

Apart from reminiscing the past and the present, the exhibition seeks to encourage the possibility of having an understanding between the governments of Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, and to develop friendship between the people of both nations. USK in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic (Singapore), supported by the Amaravati Partnership Office (APO) of Singapore’s Ministry of Trade & Industry, a group of 26 USK sketchers (out of which one is from Andhra Pradesh and three from other parts of India) visited 29 villages in Amaravati and documented their heritage, culture, and landscapes before the infrastructural and economic development of the area as the new Greenfield Capital City of Andhra Pradesh began. Over 90 sketches have been exhibited at the CCVA.

The exhibition also features specially curated archaeological artefacts tied to the history of Amaravati from CCVA’s extensive collection.Eric Tan, Director, Amaravati partnership office, MTI, Singapore, Y Harish Chandra Prasad, Founder and Chief Mentor, Malaxmi Group, and Chairman, CCVA, Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, CCVA, and Mr Sandeep Mandava, CEO, Malaxmi Property Ventures Pvt Ltd, were present on the occasion.The exhibition will be open for the public on the fourth floor of CCVA, Madhu Malaxmi Chambers, Vijayawada, from January 10 to 31.

What inpired the sketchers to depict capital’s villages

USK in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic, supported by the Amaravati Partnership Office of Singapore’s Ministry of Trade & Industry, a group of 26 USK sketchers (out of which one is from Andhra Pradesh and three from other parts of India) visited 29 villages in Amaravati and documented their heritage, culture, and landscapes before the infrastructural and economic development of the area as the new Greenfield Capital City of AP bega

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp