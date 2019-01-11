Graduation ceremony for skill certification courses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in partnership with Singapore Synchro skills has conducted the graduation ceremony for international skill certification course on bridal fashion photographic makeup artist, apparel fashion designer and empowering NexGen youth for applied business learning and employability on Thursday. Singapore Minister Iswaran, who took part in the ceremony, distributed the certificates to about 270 students. He hoped the youth will reach the heights of excellence in their career.