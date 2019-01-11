IRCTC unveils Lanka, Thailand tour package from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with a tour package for Sri Lanka and Thailand from Hyderabad. The corporation officials said here on Thursday that the package offers four nights and five days tour to the two countries.

A flight to Colombo will depart from Hyderabad at 10:10 hrs on March 22 and arrive in the Sri Lankan capital at 13:05 hrs. In the return journey, the flight to Hyderabad will depart from Colombo at 07.25 hrs on March 26 and arrive in Hyderabad at 09:20 hrs. This tour package will cost Rs 58,210 for single occupancy, Rs 48,468 for double occupancy, Rs 47,540 for triple occupancy, Rs 31,305 for child (two-11 yrs) with bed and Rs 29,449 for child without bed. The cost includes air fare, 3-star hotel accommodation with breakfast, visa and processing fee, Kandy city tour, cultural show, visit to temple of tooth relic, temple of Gautam Buddha, and sightseeing as per the itinerary, including the entry charges.

The flight to Bangkok will depart from Hyderabad at 16.30 hrs on February 15 and arrive in Bangkok at 21:40 hrs. In the return journey, the flight to Hyderabad will depart from Bangkok at 22:40 hrs on February 19 and reach Hyderabad at 1:40 hrs. The cost for this tour is Rs 50,958 for single occupancy, Rs 45, 214 for double occupancy, Rs 45,214 for triple occupancy, Rs 43,094 for child (two-11 yrs) with bed and Rs 34,876 without bed.

The cost includes SpiceJet air tickets, hotel stay with breakfast, visa and processing fees, Bangkok tour includes visit to reclining Buddha, Golden Buddha, Coral Island and Nong Nooch village. For details, one can contact 9701360605, 9701360620,8374000783, 0866-2572280 or visit www.irctctourism.com.