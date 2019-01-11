Home Cities Vijayawada

SCR to run 60 unreserved second class Jansadharan trains to clear festive rush

The trains, with exclusive coaches for women, are expected to carry around 1.20 lakh passengers during the Sankranti festival season.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To serve customers of all economic classes, the South Central Railway has come up with an initiative to run 60 unreserved second class Jansadharan Special Trains between important destinations during the upcoming season of Sankranti from January 10 to 20.

The festival of harvest, celebrated prominently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, sees people travelling to their native places in huge numbers. A significant percentage of those travelling during this season plans their journeys at the last moment and it is to cater to this segment that SCR has introduced these services. Based on the traffic trends, the 60 Jansadharan specials will run between Secunderabad/Hyderabad-Vijayawada; Secunderabad-Tirupati; Kakinada Town-Tirupati, Vijayawada- Vizianagaram (via Duvvada, Vizag).

The trains, with exclusive coaches for women, are expected to carry around 1.20 lakh passengers during the Sankranti festival season. The Jansadharan trains are much more affordable than buses.
The fare for travel by Jansadhara Special Train between Secunderabad-Vijayawada, which is `120, is far less than any other means of transportation. In addition, the time taken by these trains to reach their destinations is also similar to that of buses.

Where to buy train tickets

Passengers can purchase tickets for these trains at Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sewaks (JTBS) counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), or Cash cum Coin Operated Ticket Vending Machines (CoTVMs). They can also purchase the tickets online by accessing the Unreserved Ticketing System Mobile App (UTS on Mobile). The 60 Jansadharan Special trains will have exclusive coaches for women

