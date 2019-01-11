Home Cities Vijayawada

Three daily AP-Singapore flight services likely from February: N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the government is taking steps to increase number of direct flight services to Singapore from February.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Singapore Minister Eswaran (left) after laying the foundation stone for Welcome Gallery of the start-up area in Amaravati on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the government is taking steps to increase number of direct flight services to Singapore from February. He noted that there would be three daily services as against the present one biweekly service.

Speaking at the fourth Joint Implementation Steering Committee (JISC), which comprises officials from the governments of Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, the CM said, “The full-fledged flight services to Singapore will begin from February. There are likely to be three services a day.”

During the JISC meeting, the officials also discussed the efforts for strengthening the economic links between the island nation and the State. To encourage more investors to explore the opportunities in the State, a new initiative, The Sunrise Programme was launched by the Singapore Business Federation. The officials said that the three-year programme, which aims at reaching out to 1,200 companies, is supported by Enterprise Singapore through its Local Enterprise and Association Development Programme.

Earlier in the day, Naidu laid the foundation stone for the Welcome Gallery proposed to be built in the start-up area of Amaravati. “Amaravati is a demonstrative place for latest technologies. We are partnering with firms for innovation. The day is not far away when the technologies we showcase will be emulated by other countries,” he said.

Naidu and Singapore minister for Communications and Information and minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran also unveiled the ceremonial plaque of the gallery. Iswaran said the commencement of gallery construction works would be the first step in the next phase of relationship between Singapore and AP. “The Welcome Gallery is significant for two reasons: To bring international attention to Amaravati and to be able to showcase the opportunities and development done here, and to enable multinational investors participation and collaboration,” he explained.

Iswaran along with the CM later visited some work sites. The Singapore minister also visited the Real-Time Governance Society and appreciated the government’s efforts for setting up such a facility.

ADP signs MoUs with 15 firms

The Amaravati Development Partners (ADP), which comprises Singapore Consortium and ADCL, entered  into MoUs with 15 firms and institutions in the areas of smart buildings, smart energy, smart environment and smart collaborations. Firms from Singapore, Japan, Germany and across India — Toto India Industries Pte Ltd, Innosparks Pte Ltd, Mann Hummel (Germany), Alpha Process Solutions Pte Ltd, Smart Clean Technologies Pte Ltd, GioSenz Pte Ltd, SUNSEAP,  Anchor Electrical Pvt Ltd, Mobotix AG, Gush, AGC Asia Pacifi Pte Ltd (Tokyo), Institute of South Asian Studies NUS, Teck Team Solutions, TiE Amaravati and Smarten Spaces Pte Ltd — exchanged the MoUs in the presence of Naidu and Singapore minister Iswaran. On the occasion, Naidu also unveiled the brochure of Amaravati Construction City, to be developed in the capital region. Three Singapore firms — Erect Group, CKR Group of Companies and ByBiTech LLP — are said to be investing in the construction city, which is touted to be a one-stop location providing construction technologies, building materials and leasing of construction equipment

