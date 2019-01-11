TNIE stall at festival sells over 700 books

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stall set up by The New Indian Express (TNIE) at the 30th Navyandhra Book Festival has been drawing huge crowds. The stall sells books along with newspapers.“In first 10 days of the festival, more than 700 books have been sold. Apart from buying books, many people have applied for the newspaper subscription,” said P Anand, head of circulation, TNIE, Vijayawada.

The books being sold at the TNIE stall have been published by the Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd. and written by well known writers such as Subba Rao, Anant Pai and Luis Fernandes.Books on mythology, innovations, discoveries and great emperors, folktales, comics, and fairy tales are available at the stall.

Some of these include Valmiki’s Ramanayana, Heros of Mahabharata, Great Indian Emperors, Ranas of Mewar, Travellers of India, Folktales of Japan, Tantri and Mantri, Andher Nagari and Other Stories, Comics Geniu: Ram Waeerkar, Stories of Rama, and the Suppandi series.

Books on the struggles and achievements of the founder of Express Group, Ramnath Goenka, are also up for sale.A discount of 10 to 15 per cent is available on all books which cost between `100 and `2500. People visiting the stall expressed satisfaction over the books.

“We were happy to see a newspaper stall selling books. Twinkle comic books and other such books are not available in the general books stores nowadays. These books impart great values and children love them as they have colourful illustrations,” said Anupama, who bought books of Tinkle comic worth `1500 for her seven-year-old daughter. As a result of good response from customers, the last date of the exhibition has been extended to January 13.

Other news organisations such as Times Of India, Deccan Chronicle and The Pioneer have also set up their stalls at the exhibition.