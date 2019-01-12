Escape bid proves fatal for two gamblers in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two punters died in their bid to escape when police conducted a raid on cockfights at Chittapur village in Chatrai mandal of Krishna district on Thursday night.

They accidentally fell into a dried up agriculture well while fleeing. Villagers found the bodies in the well on Friday morning and informed the matter to police. The deceased were identified as Kukkala Chenna Rao (29) of Kondaparva and Chitturi Srinivas (27) of Chittapur, who participated in the cockfights organised on the village outskirts.

On receiving a tip-off, a police team conducted the raid on cockfights. On seeing the police, the punters fled. The duo accidentally fell into the well and suffered severe injuries. As it was dark, they could not come out of the well and eventually died. Their cries for help went unheard, the police said.

The bodies were retrieved from the well. After the conduct of inquest, the bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Mild tension prevailed in the village following the incident as villagers obstructed the police by holding them responsible for the tragic death of the two men. The police pacified the irate villagers by stating that it was a case of accidental deaths. Based on a complaint by the family members of the deceased, a case was registered.