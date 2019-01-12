Gita message to be spread in Vijayawada through music, dance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will be organising a three-day music and dance festival in Vijayawada from January 12. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, members of Mayapur International Kirtan Troopers, which consists of devotees from Brazil, Venezuela, Indonesia, Denmark, Russia, Italy and France, said they would be spreading the message of Bhagavad Gita through cultural programmes during their week-long stay in the city.

This international group is known for performing kirtans, and Bharatnatyam and Odissi classical art forms in more than 30 countries. It believes this is the real way to achieve universal brotherhood, happiness and world peace. Nitya Kishore Dasi, a member of the group, shared her experiences of travelling the world and chanting ‘Hare Krishna Maha Mantra Kirtana’.

She said in her recent trip to China and South Korea before she arrived in India, she received a great response from people of those Asian countries. “The Chinese and Koreans are very open to learn about ‘mantras’, Yoga, Bhagavad Gita,” she said, adding the group was very happy to share the message of Bhagavad Gita with the citizens of Vijayawada.

International artists to take part in Vijayawada Fiesta

VIJAYAWADA: Artists from the USA and UK and eminent personalities from various parts of the country are going to take part in the month-long Vijayawada Fiesta that is going to take place from January 12 to February 10. The cultural events that are going to be organised as part of the carnival will be aimed at celebrating classical forms of art. The city will witness the Sadguru Thyagaraja Swamy ‘aradhana’ for the first time and many eminent classical music artists from USA, Chennai, Bengaluru etc. will take part in it. Vijayawada Dance Festival, an event celebrating classical dance on the national level, will also be organised. A four-day Kuchipudi Natya Tarangini will be held from January 28 to 31, in which prominent artists and upcoming dancers from the city will showcase their talents. A week-long Harikatha Kalyanotsavam will be held from February 1 to 7, as an endeavour to preserve the traditional art form of the State. Over 800 artists from Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India will participate in the fiesta. All the events will be held at Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju Kala Vedika, on the premises of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance, Durgapuram.