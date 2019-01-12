Wear seat belts, helmets at all times: Vijayawada police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To create awareness about traffic rules, Vijayawada police on Friday organised a road safety awareness programme along with Rotary Club of Chennai at Benz Circle by roping in transgenders. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Y Ravi Shankar Reddy participated in the programme and told motorists to adhere to traffic rules. Traffic police and transgenders explained to the motorists the dangers of rash and negligent driving and urged them to wear helmets and seat belts while driving.