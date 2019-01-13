Home Cities Vijayawada

32K keen on Vij, Dubai air service

Industrialists and businessmen from Amaravati region have, time and again, submitted proposals to authorities concerned requesting the same.

Published: 13th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In public opinion polls being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Airport Development Corporation Ltd (APADCL) from January 11, over 32,000 people have shown interest for air connectivity between Vijayawada and Dubai. The authority will take a call basing on the reports from the poll. After Singapore, the officials are targeting for direct connectivity to Dubai from Vijayawada airport.

Industrialists and businessmen from Amaravati region have, time and again, submitted proposals to authorities concerned requesting the same. APADCL CEO Virender Singh said: “Requests for direct services to Arab countries have been pouring in since long. Currently, we are discussing the possibilities to implement it. Public opinion polls from January 11, which are a part of it, have received overwhelming response. In just 24 hours, we received over 20,000 supporters and a few even e-mailed to us requesting launch of the service as early as possible. Initially, we had decided to hold opinion polls for 10 days, which has been reduced to seven days.

Based on reports from it, airlines may come forward to operate flights from Vijayawada to Dubai.” He added talks with Indigo and Jet Airways, along with a few other international airlines, were underway. “As of now, our focus is on the polls, which will end on January 17. The international service to Singapore is doing well. By the end of this month, connectivity to the island is likely to increase.” Potluri Bhaskar Rao, an industrialist from the city, told Express: “The development of Amravati region is interlinked to the development of Vijayawada airport, as transportation plays a vital role in any business activity.”

