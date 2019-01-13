‘Beggar’ woman held for role in 3 burglaries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam rural police arrested a young beggar woman for her alleged involvement in robberies reported in three villages in Krishna district on Saturday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Pasupuleti Lalitha, 26, from Tanuka in West Godavari district, came to Machilipatnam a few months ago. Lalitha used to conduct recce in residential colonies in the guise of a beggar and commit burglaries along with her gang members at night.

When the police checked her bag, they were shocked to find `5 lakh in cash, 190 grams of gold and 860 grams of silver items.