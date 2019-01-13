Home Cities Vijayawada

Sankranti rush chokes bus and railway stations

According to officials, majority of the buses commuting between Hyderabad- Vijayawada, Hyderabad- Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and twin Godavari districts witnessed heavy rush.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti festival rush choked Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Railway Station on Saturday as a large chunk of the crowd comprising employees, elderly people and students were heading for their respective home towns. The PNBS terminal, one of the largest and busiest bus stations in the State, was chock-a-block with all benches filled to their maximum capacity and the crowd spilling onto the parking bays.

To ensure hassle-free journey for passengers, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has started operating around 2,000 special bus services from Hyderabad to various major destinations like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam and Kadapa. Special arrangements have been made by the officials like setting up information centres on the bus station premises for the convenience of passengers.

According to officials, majority of the buses commuting between Hyderabad- Vijayawada, Hyderabad- Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam and twin Godavari districts witnessed heavy rush. The situation at Vijayawada Railway Station was also same with a sea of passengers heading towards Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai. The SCR officials are operating 54 Janasadharan Sankranti Special Trains between Secunderabad- Tirupati, Vijayawada- Vizianagaram, Secunderabad- Vijayawada-Hyd e r a b a d a n d Secunderabad-Vijayawada- Secunderabad.

