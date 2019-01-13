State cops to act tough against cockfight organisers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Sankranti festival only a day away, the State police have claimed that they will implement the ban orders of Supreme Court and High Court on cockfights and warned of filing criminal cases against organisers. As a part of preventive measures, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur sent a message to all the 13 district headquarters directing the SPs to take severe action against organisers and conduct sudden inspections at the identified locations/ arenas.

He also warned the organisers and punters against involving in anti-social activities during the festival. “Instead of acting on the day of the festival, this time, we gave instructions to all the SPs a week earlier to prevent cockfights, gambling and other illegal activities at the arenas,” the DGP said. He sought the cooperation of public for celebrating the festival on a happy note. On Saturday, Machilipatnam rural police conducted raids and destroyed cockfight rings at Gopuvanipalem village and took 10 people into custody. In 2018, over 7,000 cases were registered in twin Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, for flouting the ban orders of High Court on cockfights and gambling.

Police have also seized 500 roosters, 600 knives, 300 vehicles and `1.07 crore cash from them. In Krishna district alone, including Vijayawada police commissionerate limits, around 1,000 cases were registered against 1,658 persons, and 947 knives, 669 roosters and `10.63 lakh were seized. The situation is alarming in Guntur district with registration of more than 4,700 cases in both rural and urban limits. Police arrested 4,754 persons and recovered `67 lakh cash. Same is the situation in twin Godavari districts, famous for cockfights and gambling. As many as 4,000 persons were arrested and 1,722 cases were registered under the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act.