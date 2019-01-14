Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Blade Batch’ member attacks Armed Reserved constable

An unidentified miscreant, suspected to be a Blade Batch member, attacked an Armed Reserved (AR) constable on duty around 11 pm on Saturday.

By Express News Service

The incident took place at Vijayawada Railway Station. According to police, the injured constable, K Lakshmaiah, was on duty at the station’s main gate, where the accused, Malella Ravi Kumar alias Jabalpur, was sleeping on a platform.

When Lakshmayya asked Ravi Kumar to leave the place at once as the latter did not have a platform ticket, Ravi took out a blade from his pocket and attacked him. The railway staff took Lakshmaiah to the Government General Hospital where he underwent treatment. Later, he lodged a complaint with Governorpet police and a case was filed against the attacker, and a manhunt was launched.

