‘Blade Batch’ member attacks Armed Reserved constable

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified miscreant, suspected to be a Blade Batch member, attacked an Armed Reserved (AR) constable on duty around 11 pm on Saturday.

The incident took place at Vijayawada Railway Station. According to police, the injured constable, K Lakshmaiah, was on duty at the station’s main gate, where the accused, Malella Ravi Kumar alias Jabalpur, was sleeping on a platform.

When Lakshmayya asked Ravi Kumar to leave the place at once as the latter did not have a platform ticket, Ravi took out a blade from his pocket and attacked him. The railway staff took Lakshmaiah to the Government General Hospital where he underwent treatment. Later, he lodged a complaint with Governorpet police and a case was filed against the attacker, and a manhunt was launched.