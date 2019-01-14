Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops crackdown on spas, beauty parlours involved in flesh trade

At a time when the development of the State’s capital region is being closely monitored, Vijayawada, famous for its traditions and thriving business activities, is in the news for all the bad reasons.

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the development of the State’s capital region is being closely monitored, Vijayawada, famous for its traditions and thriving business activities, is in the news for all the bad reasons. The latest being flesh trade being practised at spas, beauty parlours and salons. This revelation came to light when sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) conducted surprise raids at such establishments on Saturday and arrested the owners and organisers.

During the inspections, 10 women from Thailand, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states were apprehended. This incident highlights the rise in criminal activities such as sex trade and trafficking in Vijayawada, which are being conducted under the guise of running commercial establishments. Though spas and beauty parlours seem to be offering general services, cross massages are given to those customers who come through referrals.

Explaining the organisers’ modus operandi, a senior task force official, on the condition of anonymity, said: “Women and young girls, generally from metro cities such as Hyderabad, are offered huge incentives and salaries, and lured into the business. Businessmen/affluent persons are the organisers’ targets. Based on a customer’s demand, they are offered cross massage and other sexual favours and charged between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Though the establishment that were raided may seem like ordinary spas, they offer all types of massages.” Though this is not the first-of-its-kind incident of spas and beauty parlours indulging in anti-social activities such as cross massage and prostitution, CTF officials observed that this was the first time when women masseurs, who were caught, were from a foreign country.

