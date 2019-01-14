Home Cities Vijayawada

Drop in book sale due to Sankranti, sellers dejected

The 30th Navyandhra Book Festival, organised by Vijayawada Book Festival Society and NTR trust at PWD ground, which was extended for four days, saw a drop in sales.

Published: 14th January 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 30th Navyandhra Book Festival, organised by Vijayawada Book Festival Society and NTR trust at PWD ground, which was extended for four days, saw a drop in sales. Pongal festival celebrations are being seen as the main reason behind the drop.

“The festival dates were extended on our demand. We thought that we will get more customers if the fest continues for some more days. But people have become busy in Pongal celebrations and our stalls remained empty even on the weekend,” said Anuradha, one of the sellers. However, the food stalls were able to maintain their pace of earning.

“Our profits were nearly the same as other days. As it is Sunday today, and also the last day of the festival, people came to our stalls in large numbers,” said Rajan, who was selling pav bhaji. A talk named ‘The book that inspired me’ was also arranged. Book lovers shared their opinions on their favourite books and spoke about how they inspired them to lead life.

“One of my most favourite writers is Sigmund Freud. I have read almost all his books and have tried a few psychological experiments that he has mentioned in his books on myself. I was really happy to see that they actually worked.

