Fog conditions may prevail in coastal areas this week

According to the officials, the fog conditions are only due to cool wind current passing through the State from the northern region.

Published: 14th January 2019 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning that fog/mist conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in all the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

According to the officials, the fog conditions are only due to cool wind current passing through the State from the northern region. “As of now, the trough from North Karnataka to Southeast Rajasthan now runs from North Karnataka to Central Maharashtra and seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level. There is a persistent change in the wind pattern, as the cool winds from northern states are passing through the State,” the IMD said.

The forecast further reads that dry weather conditions will prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region all throughout the week. Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, West and East Godavari districts are experiencing cool winds and also drop in minimum temperatures. From Saturday night to Sunday morning, minimum temperature of 14 degree Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram.

There is no major drop of minimum temperatures in the State, but due the prevalence of cool winds dense fog is taking place, causing inconvenience to the public.

IMD coastal Andhra Pradesh Fog

