APSRTC management to meet staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employees, who are protesting against the management for not implementing a new pay revision from April 2017, have adopted a wait and watch policy.

The union leaders said a decision will be taken only after the pay revision committee meeting scheduled to be held at RTC House on January 18. Initially, Employees’ Union announced to go on strike after January 13, but called off their decision after getting an assurance from vice-chairperson and MD NV Surendra Babu.

When APSRTC union State GS P Damodar Rao said to mount pressure on the management, the staff participated in agitations.