Sankranti celebrations: Boat race kicks off at Nagayalanka

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti season is here and citizens of Krishna district are busy preparing for the celebrations. While traditional Cock Fights and Bull Races have always evoked a good response from audience of Krishna and Guntur districts, news of Boat Race being conducted at Nagayalanka in Krishna district has got people excited.

The race, which began on Sunday, saw 27 teams competing with each other on the first day. Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Kollu Ravindra, and Minister of Water Resources, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, took part in celebrations held at Machilipatnam and Nagayalanka. Addressing the gathering, Minister Kollu Ravindra said, “The State has the largest coastal line and we wanted to make the best use of it. I feel very happy that Sankranti is celebrated on such a large scale here in Nagayalanka.

A Rangoli competition held as part of

Sankranti celebrations in district on Sunday

| P RAVINDRA BABU

The culture of Boat Racing is more prominent in Kerala, but here in Nagayalanka, it has as much prominence. Soon AP tourism department will develop this place into a sought-after destination in the coastal corridor by introducing houseboats, developing the light area and placing AC tents in the nearby islands.” For the citizens of Vijayawada too, the boat racing stood as a major attraction. Over 200 people participated in the competition that was conducted in Krishna River. Six women teams also took part in the competition.

The district administration has also announced cash prizes for winners. `4,000 would be given to each of the 72 teams as a token of appreciation. People from various other districts too, majorly from the fishermen community, came forward to take part in competition.Apart from the boat race competitions, rangoli competition and games such as lemon and spoon race, kabaddi etc are organised at the venue for women. For the tourists, there are attractions like paragliding, water sports and many other cultural activities. The officials have also made arrangements for providing tented accommodation at Navyalanka island, at a price of `5,000.