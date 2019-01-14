Vijayawada Municipal Corporation makes Rs 1,968.94-crore budget for 2019-20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has made a budget of Rs 1,968.94 crore for the financial year 2019-20 with a focus on improving the basic amenities in the city which is being developed on par with the State capital Amaravati. A special council meeting is likely to be held on January 31, under the chairmanship of Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, to discuss the budget estimates before submitting it to the State government.

After the Telugu Desam Party-ruled council came into power, this is the fifth consecutive year in which the civic body has drafted a budget of over Rs 1,000 crore, sources in VMC said. According to the VMC officials, the civic body had initially prepared a budget estimate of Rs 1,576.66 crore for 2019-20, but revised it to Rs 1,968.94 crore in order to speed up the progress of various development works underway in the city.

Around Rs 602.67 crore is expected to be revenue income for VMC, Rs 501.28 crore revenue expenditure, Rs 1280.97 crore capital revenue and Rs 85.28 crore is expected to be deposits and advances. While giving a detailed structure of the budget estimates, the officials said they have set a target of achieving Rs 152.48 crore revenue through 1.99 lakh property tax assessments. In the revenue expenditure, Rs 501.28 crore (50.01 per cent) will be spent towards employees salaries and Rs 63.10 crore (13.03 per cent) for repair and maintenance works.

This year too, officials have not revised the taxation slab to be implemented across 59 divisions. In addition, they have accorded priority to earning revenue through taxes collected from the high-rise buildings coming up in the city. A proposal has also been made to increase the corporators’ annual development fund to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 20 lakh and it was approved, without any opposition, from the standing committee members.

“The budget proposals submitted by the officials are people-friendly and there is no chance of tax revision. Discussions will be conducted in the standing committee meeting and the council before submitting it to the State government,” Sreedhar said.