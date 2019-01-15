Home Cities Vijayawada

Ammaku Vandanam in Andhra Pradesh government schools on February 10

This is the second consecutive year, where the officials are celebrating Ammaku Vandanam programme, following a call given by the State government.

Published: 15th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Krishna district administration is planning to celebrate Ammaku Vandanam programme (tribute to mothers) in all government schools across the district on February 10 (Vasantha Panchami). In this regard, all the students will perform a traditional ritual by offering flowers to the mothers and take their blessings, sources said.

This is the second consecutive year, where the officials are celebrating Ammaku Vandanam programme, following a call given by the State government. Soon after the completion of the week-long Sankranti vacation, the officials will gear up for the event. 

From this year onwards, the officials are planning cultural performances to give an opportunity to students to show the respect they have towards their mothers. As part of the programme, the students will offer flowers at their mothers’ feet and take their blessings. The teachers shall explain the role of mother and her importance on this occasion. 

Ammaku Vandanam Andhra Pradesh government schools

