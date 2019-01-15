Blade batch member arrested, 200 kg ganja worth RS 5 cr seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governorpet police on Monday arrested the accused in the case of attacking Armed Reserve (AR) police constable near Vijayawada Railway station on Saturday night. They also seized 200 kg ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession.

According to police, Malella Ravi Kumar hails from Jabalpur of Odisha and has a criminal record. When the police found the accused roaming in a suspicious manner near the railway station, they took him into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have attacked the AR constable. The victim identified as K Lakshmaiah was reportedly performing duties at Vijayawada Railway Station main gate where the accused was sleeping on the platform.

When Lakshmayya asked the accused to leave the place as he did not purchase a platform ticket, Ravi claimed that he was a member of the blade batch and attacked him with a blade in his pocket. “Based on the CCTV footage, we identified the accused and launched a manhunt to nab him. On Monday morning, the accused was caught red-handed while he was peddling ganja,” the police said.

Undertrial attempts suicide

Kakinada: A person, who was convicted in a ganja smuggling case, and serving sentence at Bommuru police station, attempted suicide on Monday. The remand prisoner Nadimpalli Seetharamaraju hails from Undrajavaram in West Godavari district. The police caught him while he was transporting 200 kg ganja on Jan 12. On Monday, Seetharamaraju tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat.