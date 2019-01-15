Home Cities Vijayawada

MEIL’s satellite-enabled PNG scheme inaugurated in Dokiparru village

The villagers were delighted to have PNG and showed their gratitude by receiving them in the conventional way with beating the drums.

Published: 15th January 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

MEIL chairman PP Reddy and MD PV Krishna Reddy inaugurate satellite mode PNG supply scheme at Dokiparru village in Krishna district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As a Sankranti gift, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) gave Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to villagers of Dokiparru in Krishna district on Monday (Bhogi). MEIL chairperson PP Reddy and managing director PV Krishna Reddy formally inaugurated the PNG scheme. The village was gifted a drinking water scheme during Sankranti last year. 

With uninterrupted PNG supply, every household in the village will feel relieved from the stress of unavailability of cooking gas cylinders, PP Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy said, after switching on the main regulator to supply piped gas. The villagers were delighted to have PNG and showed their gratitude by receiving them in the conventional way with beating the drums. Speaking on the occasion, PP Reddy said it has become a tradition for MEIL to inaugurate a new project in Dokiparru, his native village. This is the first time in South India that PNG is being supplied using a satellite PNG station. 

The satellite PNG station was inaugurated by Rama Reddy, wife of PP Reddy and Sudha Reddy, wife of PV Krishna Reddy. Krishna Reddy expressed happiness over new technologies and innovations of the company being introduced in the village. On the occasion, he recalled his childhood days and said he was aware of the sufferings of the village women cooking using wood.  

“PNG gas will now be available 24 hours of the day. It is safe and costs 40 per cent less than the conventional gas supply,” he explained. A 20-km pipeline was laid from the satellite PNG station to the village. As many as 250 people have registered for the PNG in the village, while 125 of them were already provided PNG connections. The remaining will be given shortly. 

He promised that the MEIL will extend cooperation to develop Dokiparru as a model village. Village elders Rami Reddy and Shiva Babu thanked PP Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy. MEIL chief executive officer PV Subba Reddy were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited PNG scheme Dokiparru village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp