MEIL’s satellite-enabled PNG scheme inaugurated in Dokiparru village

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a Sankranti gift, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) gave Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to villagers of Dokiparru in Krishna district on Monday (Bhogi). MEIL chairperson PP Reddy and managing director PV Krishna Reddy formally inaugurated the PNG scheme. The village was gifted a drinking water scheme during Sankranti last year.

With uninterrupted PNG supply, every household in the village will feel relieved from the stress of unavailability of cooking gas cylinders, PP Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy said, after switching on the main regulator to supply piped gas. The villagers were delighted to have PNG and showed their gratitude by receiving them in the conventional way with beating the drums. Speaking on the occasion, PP Reddy said it has become a tradition for MEIL to inaugurate a new project in Dokiparru, his native village. This is the first time in South India that PNG is being supplied using a satellite PNG station.

The satellite PNG station was inaugurated by Rama Reddy, wife of PP Reddy and Sudha Reddy, wife of PV Krishna Reddy. Krishna Reddy expressed happiness over new technologies and innovations of the company being introduced in the village. On the occasion, he recalled his childhood days and said he was aware of the sufferings of the village women cooking using wood.

“PNG gas will now be available 24 hours of the day. It is safe and costs 40 per cent less than the conventional gas supply,” he explained. A 20-km pipeline was laid from the satellite PNG station to the village. As many as 250 people have registered for the PNG in the village, while 125 of them were already provided PNG connections. The remaining will be given shortly.

He promised that the MEIL will extend cooperation to develop Dokiparru as a model village. Village elders Rami Reddy and Shiva Babu thanked PP Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy. MEIL chief executive officer PV Subba Reddy were also present.