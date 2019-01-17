8,285 to get houses under PMAY

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to allot housing units constructed by Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) (NTR Nagar) to 8,285 beneficiaries through an online lottery system.

City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar will distribute the house allotment letters to the beneficiaries at a programme scheduled to held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on January 18. Disclosing the details, municipal commissioner J Nivas said that the APTIDCO was entrusted with the task of constructing the housing units to realise the ‘own house dream’ of poor and middle class sections.

The State and Central governments are giving a subsidy of Rs 1.50 lakh each to the beneficiaries for the houses constructed within 300 square yards, 365 square yards and 430 square yards at Jakkampudi colony, he said.The beneficiaries were selected following the norms prescribed by the State and Central governments, he added.

In city

11,000 have filled DDs in VMC’s name, while over 15,000 were selected for housing units under PMAY in Vijayawada. However, only 8,285 will get houses in the first phase and the remaining in the next phase, commencement of which is yet to be announced