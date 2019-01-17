Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP forms election manifesto panel; Amit Shah to visit Kadapa tomorrow      

Former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao, who joined the BJP recently, has been appointed as the convenor.

Published: 17th January 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 08:11 AM

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The BJP State unit, aiming to play a decisive role in the upcoming elections, has started its poll exercise. Party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday has formed a committee to prepare the election manifesto.According to a press release, D Purandeswari, national in-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha, will be the chairperson of the committee.

Former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao, who joined the BJP recently, has been appointed as the convenor. The committee members include: former Information Commissioner P Vijaya Babu, Visakhapatnam MLC PVN Madhav, Dasari Srinivasulu, Shaik Mastan, Paka Satyanarayana, State BJP vice president K Kapileswaraiah, P Sanyasi Raju Murali, party chief spokesperson Sudheesh Rambhotla and professor DAR Subrahmanyam.

Meanwhile, in a press conference in Kadapa, Lakshminarayana said national president Amit Shah will arrive in Kadapa by 2 pm on Friday to interact with Shakti Kendra Pramukhs from the district. Shah will also interact with the party members from eight Parliamentary constituencies to discuss the party’s strategy ahead of the general and Assembly polls. 

“He will again visit the State on February 10 and once before the end of next month. During these visits, Shah will meet the Shakti Kendra Pramukhs from other Parliamentary constituencies of the State,” he added. A bike rally will be organised by the party to welcome him into Kadapa.Shah’s visit to the State gains significance as he would be visiting Kadapa after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the Kadapa steel plant.

TDP, NSUI to block Shah 
Even as the BJP is making necessary arrangements for Amit Shah’s one-day visit to Kadapa, district TDP, Youth Congress and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leaders said they would prevent Shah from holding the meeting. District TDP leaders B Hari Prasad and S Govardhan Redd, demanded an apology from the BJP national chief for failing to sanction the steel plant. Youth Congress and NSUI leaders B Tirumalesh and Lakshmaiah threatened to obstruct Shah’s visit. 

