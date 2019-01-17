Boat contests mark conclusion of Sankranti festivities in Krishna 

Home Cities Vijayawada

The girl students’ team of Sri Vijayalakshmi Kranti College, Avanigadda won the first women dragon boat contest on Krishna river at Navalanka Island.

Published: 17th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   People of Vijayawada celebrated the four-day harvest festival, Sankranti, on a colourful note. Betting on cockfights continued unhindered despite the blood sport being banned by both High Court and Supreme Court. As part of the festivities, the district also witnessed a boat ride competition at Nagayalanka. The Krishna district, taking a leaf from the famous snake boat competition of Kerala, organised a boat ride competition at Nagayalanka. Over 178 men and women participated in the contest. 

The girl students’ team of Sri Vijayalakshmi Kranti College, Avanigadda won the first women dragon boat contest on Krishna river at Navalanka Island. The three-day Diviseema Sankranti festival concluded grandly at the island in Nagayalanka mandal.   Nagavaraprasad team of Viswanathapalli topped in the boys’ category and S Narasimha Rao team of Eadurumondi stood second, followed by SVL College Avanigadda team bagging the third position out of 26 teams that took part in the event.

In the traditional kola boat competition, O Venkateswara Rao’s team of Nagayalanka lifted the title, Nagavaraprasad team of Viswanathapalli stood in the second place, followed by N Subrahmanyam team of Penumudi .The festive shopping took place biskly; Besant Road and MG Road were jam-packed with Sankranti shoppers. Shopping malls and commercial complexes buzzed with customers queuing up to avail festival discount offers. Movies lovers queued up at film theatres and multiplexes as four new flicks released during the festive season. 

The city wore a festive look with decorated houses, kite flying, Rangoli events, Bommala Koluvu and the likes.  The ‘Haridasus’ and ‘Basvannas’, the uniquely attired alm-seekers with decorated oxen, made umpteen rounds of homes to seek alms.

