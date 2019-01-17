Cable operators refuse to provide Fibernet connections, allege Vijayawadites

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Getting a Fibernet connection has become a Herculean task for the people of Vijayawada as officials allegedly ‘rarely’ respond to their requests. Adding to this, in most areas, cable operators refuse to provide the connections. Though the AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) officials have set up a toll free number 18005995555 for the same, it doesn’t work.

As on date, only 7,389 connections have been provided in Vijayawada (urban).

The officials cite lapses in providing connections and non-cooperation of the cable operators and MSOs as reasons for the small number of connections given. On the other hand, the cable operators, who have partnered with APSFL, are not happy with the commission that the APSFL is giving them for each connection, who claim that they earn more with direct connections.

In this regard, a majority of the cable operators refuse point blank to provide connections to households.

The officials said the number of call connections have been limited to 12. They are trying to increase them and, in this regard, an application has been sent to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which provides the call connections.

“I have been asking for a Fibernet connection from my cable operator since the past six months. Every time, he comes up with a new reason and finally he said as no one is asking (for the connection) except me, he refused point blank to provide it for one household. Though we applied online, we didn’t get any confirmation message. It is a pity that such is the state of affairs of the State government’s most hyped project,” B Surya Shankar, a resident, said.

Speaking to TNIE, APSFL Managing Director Dinesh Kumar said, “We received many complaints against the cable operators. From now on, in case they don’t provide the connection, we will terminate their contract and look for alternate operators. We will also bring in new operators and increase the commission for premium packages.”

