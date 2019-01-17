Civic body seeks public cooperation to make Vijayawada cleanest in country

Home Cities Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The VMC is leaving no stone unturned to remain among the top-10 cities in various categories of Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey to be conducted by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. However, this year, the civic body had to face stiff competition from Visakhapatnam and Tirupati as it failed to prevent open defecation and indiscriminate dumping of waste on the roadside. 

The VMC officials are seeking public cooperation to become the cleanest city in the country. According to civic officials, a three-member team from Quality Council of India (QCI) is likely to conduct a comprehensive survey in the city by the end of this month or the first week of February, as part of the assessment for the Swachh Survekshan 2019 rankings. The QCI team will conduct field visits to developed, underdeveloped, organised and unorganised slums in the city and take note of garbage collection and disposal mechanism.

They will also visit residential colonies, public toilets, community toilets, bus stands, vegetable markets and others to study cleanliness. When contacted, Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao said that citizen feedback is one of the crucial parameters in the cleanliness rankings to evaluate the civic body’s performance.The CMOH expressed his confidence over Vijayawada making it to top ten list because of its cleanliness initiatives.

