CPI terms it PM’s drama

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State general secretary K Ramakrishna has described the Federal Front proposed by TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) and welcomed by YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday as another drama unfolding in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Observing that a dangerous trend was brewing in State politics, he cautioned the people of the Telugu-speaking States to be wary of the conspiracies of Modi. Addressing a press meet, Ramakrishna alleged that Jagan joined KCR in dancing to Modi’s tune. “Both KCR and Jagan have tacit understanding with Modi. That is why while all the other parties are working against the BJP, KCR is touring States in the name of Federal Front.”