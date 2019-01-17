KCR, Jagan puppets in Modi’s hands: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the TDP’s stand against YSRC has been vindicated with the meeting of YSRC and TRS in Hyderabad, IT Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said “Delhi Modi, Andhra Modi, and Telangana Modi” have come together and their “dark pact” became public.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting of Jagan Mohan Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad, Lokesh said Jagan joined hands with KCR, who insulted Andhra people and their cuisine.

TDP ministers also lashed out at YSRC and said Jagan should be ashamed of joining hands with those who insulted Andhra people and hurt their self-respect. “The so-called Federal Front is nothing but a puppet front. Both KCR and Jagan are puppets in the hands of Narendra Modi,” Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said.

Describing Jagan and KTR’s meeting as a conspiracy to deceive people, Yanama analysed that it is for benefiting the BJP in a roundabout manner. Recalling reaction of KCR after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s announcement at a public meeting during a poll campaign in Telangana that Congress will give SCS to AP, he said how can people believe KCR anymore.