Koona Ramji appointed as incharge V-C

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The row over appointment of in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) is still continues following differences of opinion between the State government and varsity officials. Referring to the row, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said a GO was issued on January 13 and Professor Koona Ramji, the V-C of BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, was appointed as the ANU in-charge V-C.

It all began after Principal Secretary of Higher Education Damayanthi issued a notification stating that ANU Vice- Chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who is about to retire on January 12, will be appointed as in-charge V-C the next day. The order was, in fact, against the very essence of AP Universities Act, ANU sources said. While this was so, the university staff alleged that Prof Prasad took unilateral decisions, misused power and indulged in favouritism.

Srinivasa Rao said, “The row over ANU V-C has been completely solved. I came to know about the allegations only recently. We decided to conduct an inquiry into the decisions he took just before retirement. If found guilty, action will be taken against him.”