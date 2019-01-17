Mega Shilparamam in limbo as land is yet to be allotted 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-touted Mega Shilparamam, proposed in Amaravati, is in limbo and is likely to take a while to reach the execution stage as the State government is yet to allot suitable land for the project. Though Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed officials to allocate 15 to 20 acres of land last year, it is learnt that the file is pending with APCRDA.

While the government made tall claims that there would be one Shilparamam each in all the 13 districts of the State, the capital region still doesn’t have one for want of land. Though the project was mooted three years ago, the government is still dilly-dallying with the land allotment, putting the project in a state of uncertainty.

According to information, the APCRDA, on Naidu’s instructions, forwarded the proposal of land allotment to Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) in mid-2018, citing unavailability of land as a reason for the delay. However, the ADCL too, is learnt to have expressed its inability to allot the land sought. It instead offered to give around seven acres in the 300-acre Amaravati Central Park, which is coming up in Sakhamuru. Sources said the land offered will not be given to Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society (SACCS) of AP, but has to be shared with other societies.

An official concerned said that the delay in land allotment meant that the State government will not be able to tap Central funds. “The Centre provided financial assistance of `10 crore for establishment of cultural villages. Unless the land is allotted, we can’t prepare the detailed project report (DPR). And without the DPR, we can’t tap the Central funds,” the official said. Tourism department and SACCS of AP have also sent several letters to the officials concerned, but to no avail.

“Another letter was sent to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department requesting allocation of 10 acres in APCRDA limits. We are still waiting for their response,” the official said. For the record, the authorities planned to execute the project in 50 acres of land and identified a few land parcels in Yerrabalem and neighbouring villages of Amaravati region. However, the CM, in one of the collectors’ conference last year, suggested the extent of land required for the project be brought down to 15 acres to 20 acres.