Rs 2K crore change hands in 3 days as cockfights go on unabated

The betting on the blood sport touched about `2,000 crore, despite efforts of the police department to check cockfights.

Published: 17th January 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cockfight

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The three-day Sankranti which concluded with Kanuma on Wednesday, saw 5,000 incidents of cockfights, gambling and anti-social activities in the name of festival celebrations. Most of the people who came to their native villages to celebrate Sankranti, were found visiting cockfight arenas.

The betting on the blood sport touched about Rs 2,000 crore, despite efforts of the police department to check cockfights. In most of the cases, the police were forced to withdraw with the intervention of political leaders, mostly from the ruling TDP.

Hundreds of organisers held, roosters and cash seized in raids

According to sources, an estimated Rs 2,000 crore changed hands in cockfights and other types of gambling during the festival celebrations. Of the total, Krishna district had accounted for `400 crore and a total sum of Rs 500 crore changed hands in the twin Godavari districts. In Krishna district, more than 100 cockfight and other gaming arenas came up. Cockfights continued unabated in Nuzvid, Gudavalli, G Kondur, Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacherla, Kankipadu, Edupugallu and other rural places in the district.

According to police, as many as 1,244 cockfight and gambling cases were registered and 1,800 people were taken into custody. About 500 roosters and 576 knives were seized from the cockfight organisers during the raids. “We took more than 1,244 people into custody for organising cockfights and gambling. Cases were filed against them under the relevant sections of AP Gaming Act 1974, the Krishna district police said. Many ruling Telugu Desam leaders were directly involved in cockfights in West Godavari district.

With Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and other ruling party leaders organising cockfights and other types of gambling, police could not go near the arenas. It is learnt that MLA Prabhakar deployed a special security force at the cockfight arenas in Koppaka, which did not allow outsiders into the area. The Superintendent of Police said as many as 109 gambling and 520 cockfight cases were registered in West Godavari district and around 1,900 people, including organisers and punters, were taken into custody. The police seized `10 lakh and 800 roosters and knives from them.

In East Godavari, the police arrested 1,846 people for indulging in cockfights. About 720 cases were registered against cockfight organisers. As many as 527 roosters, 615 knives and Rs 8.3 lakh were seized from the organisers, the police said. Liquor sale touched an all-time high during the festival celebrations.

cockfights

