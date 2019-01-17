Home Cities Vijayawada

 Rs 30-crore energy saving scheme to be implemented at NTR Nagars 

During a teleconference with the officials of the Municipal and Energy departments on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said NTR Nagars would be a role model for the entire country.

Published: 17th January 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APTIDCO) is all set to implement energy efficiency measures in the dwelling units under NTR Nagars. 
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, energy efficient star-rated appliances such as 9W LED bulb, 20W LED tube light, 50W energy efficient fan will be provided to a dwelling unit and LED street lights will be installed on the surroundings at a cost of around `30 crore. 

The project will be taken up in 75,000 dwelling units initially with the help of the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO), which will lead to an estimated energy saving of around 54.5 Million Units (MU) and monetary saving of `32 crore annually. The scheme will be extended to five lakh dwelling units under the NTR Nagar scheme in a phased manner.

Describing the NTR Nagar Scheme as revolutionary and biggest housing scheme in the country, Chief  Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take up construction of dwelling units on a war footing. He reiterated that his government is committed to provide better physical and social infrastructure in the NTR Nagars on par with gated community housing projects.

During a teleconference with the officials of the Municipal and Energy departments on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said NTR Nagars would be a role model for the entire country. “We will provide all necessary infrastructure to the NTR Nagars. Energy efficiency, energy conservation and water conservation will be ensured,” he said.

The State government provides `13,035 crore for NTR Nagars for subsidy and  infrastructure apart from providing free land worth several thousands of crores. The spending of State government on each house is `4 to `5 lakh. The CM said every home village/town and institutions in the State should become energy efficient. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp