 Rs 30-crore energy saving scheme to be implemented at NTR Nagars 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APTIDCO) is all set to implement energy efficiency measures in the dwelling units under NTR Nagars.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, energy efficient star-rated appliances such as 9W LED bulb, 20W LED tube light, 50W energy efficient fan will be provided to a dwelling unit and LED street lights will be installed on the surroundings at a cost of around `30 crore.

The project will be taken up in 75,000 dwelling units initially with the help of the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO), which will lead to an estimated energy saving of around 54.5 Million Units (MU) and monetary saving of `32 crore annually. The scheme will be extended to five lakh dwelling units under the NTR Nagar scheme in a phased manner.

Describing the NTR Nagar Scheme as revolutionary and biggest housing scheme in the country, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take up construction of dwelling units on a war footing. He reiterated that his government is committed to provide better physical and social infrastructure in the NTR Nagars on par with gated community housing projects.

During a teleconference with the officials of the Municipal and Energy departments on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said NTR Nagars would be a role model for the entire country. “We will provide all necessary infrastructure to the NTR Nagars. Energy efficiency, energy conservation and water conservation will be ensured,” he said.

The State government provides `13,035 crore for NTR Nagars for subsidy and infrastructure apart from providing free land worth several thousands of crores. The spending of State government on each house is `4 to `5 lakh. The CM said every home village/town and institutions in the State should become energy efficient.