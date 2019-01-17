TDP plays Andhra card, calls KCR, Jagan puppets in the hands of Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the TDP’s stand against YSRC has been vindicated with the meeting of Jagan Mohan Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad, IT Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said “Delhi Modi, Andhra Modi, and Telangana Modi” have come together and their “dark pact” has become public. Taking to Twitter after the meeting of Jagan and KTR, the minister said Jagan ‘joined hands’ with KCR, who insulted Andhra people and their cuisine.

TDP ministers also lashed out at YSRC and said Jagan should be ashamed of joining hands with those who insulted Andhra people and hurt their self-respect. “The so-called Federal Front is nothing, but a puppet front. Both KCR and Jagan are puppets in the hands of PM Narendra Modi,” Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said.

Describing Jagan and KTR’s meeting as a conspiracy to deceive people, Yanamala said it is for benefiting the BJP in a roundabout manner. Recalling a reaction of KCR after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s announcement at a public meeting during a poll campaign in Telangana that Congress will give SCS to AP, he said how can people believe KCR anymore.

The finance minister said it was due to TRS government in Telangana that AP is bereft of its genuine share in the assets listed in Schedule IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act. “People of the State will teach a befitting lesson to Jagan and his party,” he said.Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said Jagan was playing politics with two goals — power and money.

He wanted KCR to explain why he is blocking its genuine share in the assets listed in Schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, why it is not clearing power dues to AP and encouraging the Anti-Corruption Bureau to foist cases against AP employees of energy department in Telangana, before he steps in to AP.

Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao described the meeting as a part of Modi’s conspiracy.