Telugu Yuvatha gets new chief 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday appointed Devineni Avinash as president of Telugu Yuvatha, the party’s frontal organisation. The party chief also appointed presidents for another nine frontal organisations of the TDP.

They are as following: Pothula Sunitha (Telugu Mahila), Kambam Vijaya Rami Reddy (Nellore), Bonaboyana Srinivas Yadav (BC cell), MS Raju (SC cell), MVV Prasad (ST cell), Imtiyaz Ahamed (Minority Cell), Maddirala Josef Emanuel (Christian Cell), B Naresh Kumar Reddy (TNTUC) and B Nandana Devi (Anganwadi Union).

