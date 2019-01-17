Home Cities Vijayawada

Tension at Keesara toll plaza over tax collection

However, the staff said they were performing their duties as usual and said they had not received any directions from  the NHAI in this regard.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while near Keesara toll plaza in Krishna district on Wednesday morning when vehicle owners indulged in a heated argument with the staff for collecting the toll from them ignoring the State government’s directions to waive it off on national highways during Sankranti season. 

Traffic snarls were witnessed near the plaza for at least half-an-hour. Majority of vehicle owners fumed against the toll plaza staff for turning a deaf ear over to the government’s directive to avoid traffic congestion on national highways during the festive season. 

However, the staff said they were performing their duties as usual and said they had not received any directions from  the NHAI in this regard. Upon knowing the information, District Collector B Lakshmikantham instructed the toll plaza staff to waive off the toll tax for vehicle owners during the festive season. Kanchikacherla CI and Tahsildar reached the spot and ensured smooth flow of traffic.

