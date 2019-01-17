Will meeting with TRS hamper electoral prospects of YSRC in Andhra Pradesh?  

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday endorsed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed federal front of regional parties and announced that the TRS supremo himself will visit Andhra Pradesh soon to further discuss the idea with him. The move came after a TRS team led by its working president KT Rama Rao called on Jagan at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. Jagan and KTR, after a working lunch, indicated that both sides were in broad agreement on the need for States to come together on to a single platform to cut the Centre down to size and ensure that their rights are not trampled upon.

Both clarified that the talks were preliminary in nature and Jagan, evidently conscious of the political impact back home, pointed out that AP could have a better chance of securing special status if Telangana’s 17 MPs support AP’s 25. KTR too sought to clear the air over the TRS’ alleged ambivalent attitude on special status, stressing that the party leaders, including KCR, had time and again supported the State’s case.

Their joint presser was brief but in Andhra, it kicked up a storm with the TDP coming out all guns blazing to buttress its claims of a tacit understanding between the TRS, YSRC and the BJP. “Delhi Modi, Andhra Modi, Telangana Modi have united. The clandestine deal among the trio is no longer a secret,” tweeted Nara Lokesh, IT Minister and TDP general secretary. Not just Lokesh, several TDP ministers pounced on Jagan, reminding the people of KCR’s past utterances against Andhras in an apparent bid to invoke Andhra sentiment.

The YSRC hit back strongly, pointing out that it was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who had first wanted a tie-up with the TRS in Telangana. “If KCR had insulted Andhras, why did Naidu try to join hands with him? Who asked KTR for an alliance in Telangana polls, that too right in front of NTR’s son Harikrishna’s dead body?” YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy questioned.

The verbal war notwithstanding, the question on everyone’s mind is the logic behind Jagan’s move to endorse KCR as it might impact the party’s poll prospects if it is seen to be working in tandem with TRS. “It should not be seen as an electoral alliance, as the objective of the meeting was never that. Hence there is no possible impact on the party’s electoral prospects,” former MP and YSRC senior leader YV Subba Reddy told TNIE.

“Chandrababu Naidu himself has gone on record, admitting that he had sought an alliance with the TRS before the Assembly elections in Telangana. When he sees it as proper, why should a preliminary meeting between YSRC and TRS which has nothing to do with electoral alliance become a ‘meeting of traitors’? It only shows TDP’s insecurity,” Buggana Rajendranath, another YSRC leader and PAC chairman, reasoned. The party argues that it is part of Jagan’s efforts to forge better relations with the neighbouring State and safeguard AP’s interests.

For one thing, Andhra sentiment isn’t as pronounced as the Telangana sentiment and in any case, TRS will not be contesting in Andhra. Nonetheless, if the TDP manages to turn up the heat, the YSRC, political observers warn, could find itself in a tricky situation if the talks with TRS materialise into something concrete like Jagan formally joining KCR’s federal front. These are all ifs and buts for now. But perception matters in politics and the YSRC chief appears to be walking on thin ice.