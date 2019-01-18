APSCHE summer fellowship cancelled?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The summer fellowship programme by the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to be cancelled this year, as the project was unsuccessful. Launched in 2017, it initially received a good response as youth from across the country applied for it. However, the project, which was aimed at getting an analysis report on the present-day condition of universities from a professional team based on their fieldwork, was put on hold in the year 2018, as the suggestions based on the findings of the 2017 programme were not incorporated.

Though many applied for the programme in 2017, only 18 highly-qualified youngsters from reputed universities of India and across the globe were shortlisted for it. As part of the 10-week fellowship programme, youngsters visited State-run universities, trying to come up with ideas on how to improve their standards, scale up students’ skills, instil in students abilities to initiate entrepreneurship ideas and enhance their research outputs etc.

Youngsters from Columbia University, HEC Paris, University of Michigan, IITs, BITS-Pilani, ISB, National University of Singapore, St. Stephen’s and 17 other global institutions took part in Summer Fellowship-2017. Speaking to TNIE, S Vijaya Raju, Chairman of APSCHE, said, “The fellowship will not be held this year. The decision was taken by officials at the secretariat level. We worked on it in 2016 and it gave us an amazing result. Even in 2017, it came out well. However, it was stopped and discussions are going on.”