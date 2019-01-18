BJP, TRS & YSRC are hawks ready to pounce on AP: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao met in Hyderabad to work for formation of a federal front, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hit back and described the meeting as a gathering of people envious of the State development under TDP rule.

Taking serious exception to the comments of TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav,Naidu warned his party leaders against participating in TRS leaders’ tours in Andhra Pradesh and claimed his government did more to BC welfare than what the TRS government in Telangana did.

Likening YSRC, BJP and TDP to hawks ready to pounce on ‘developing’ Andhra Pradesh, Naidu accused them of trying to instigate communal differences for political mileage.The TDP chief, who sees the federal front proposed by his bete noire and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a conspiracy to split the anti-Modi votes and benefit BJP, dismissed the so-called ‘front’ as inconsequential. “It lacks either substane or support.”

Addressing the party leaders through teleconference on ‘election mission 2019’, theTDP supremo said the meeting between TRS and YSRC party removed the mask over the clandestine deals to prevent anti-Modi forces from uniting. Naidu wondered how Jagan joined hands with KCR, who, he said, was against Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh while demanding the same for Telangana.

Describing the meeting as drama being enacted by YSRC and TRS to implement BJP agenda, Naidu said it was only meant to create confusion among people and other political parties in the country.

The TDP chief reiterated that Narendra Modi was envious of Andhra outshining Gujarat in development, hence he was conspiring against the State in several ways. Jagan in his eagerness to have cases against him dropped was supporting KCR and Narendra Modi, he alleged.

Reacting to the allegations made by YS Sharmila against TDP, he termed it unfortunate and said it’s YSRC which was ‘misusing’ social media. He cited the Opposition party’s ‘derogatory’ remarks about Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan’s marriages as an example of YSRC’s ill-use of the social media platform. He maintained that the TDP government would not tolerate the misuse of social media.

Naidu cancels Davos trip

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cancelled his scheduled visit to Davos from January 22. The Centre gave the CM permission for four-day visit as against his 12-day plan. IT Minister Nara Lokesh will lead AP’s delegation instead.